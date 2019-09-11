Mesa Adaptive Average of Tribune Media Corp (TRCO) Holding Above Support Line

Shares of Tribune Media Corp (TRCO) have seen the Mesa Adaptive Moving Average (MAMA) climb above the Fractional Moving Average or FAMA. The crossing of the MAMA and FAMA lines can be used to generate Buy and Sell signals. When the MAMA crosses above the FAMA a buy signal is given. Alternatively, when the MAMA crosses below the FAMA a sell signal is given.The MESA Adaptive Moving Average is a technical trend-following indicator which adapts to price movement “based on the rate change of phase as measured by the Hilbert Transform Discriminator”. This method of adaptation features a fast and a slow moving average so that the composite moving average swiftly responds to price changes and holds the average value until the next bar’s close. The Averages act as support and resistance areas and the price will tend to react to them. This makes pullbacks to the MAMA and FAMA suitable with-trend entry areas. As with most technical indicators, the MAMA is best used in conjuction with additional signals.

Investors will be closely tracking the equity market as we charge through the last couple of months of the year. They may be doing a review of the portfolio to see what moves have worked and which ones haven’t. Reviewing specific holdings and past entry and exit points may help the investor develop new ideas to trade on in the future. Staying on top of market happenings and the economic landscape can be a challenge. Investors will be closely following the action over the next quarter to help gauge whether the bulls will stay out front, or if the bears will take the lead.

Turning to some additional indicators on the charts, Tribune Media Corp (TRCO) currently has a 50-day Moving Average of 46.48, the 200-day Moving Average is 45.87, and the 7-day is noted at 46.60. Following moving averages with different time frames may help offer a wide variety of stock information. A longer average like the 200-day may serve as a smoothing tool when striving to evaluate longer term trends. On the flip side, a shorter MA like the 50-day may help with identifying shorter term trading signals. Moving averages may also function well as a tool for determining support and resistance levels.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Tribune Media Corp (TRCO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 108.07. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Tribune Media Corp (TRCO) is 15.10. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 63.64, the 7-day is at 70.01, and the 3-day is spotted at 79.02.

Investors may be looking for the next positive catalyst to create a solid breakout. Some may be wondering when the party will end, and it remains to be seen if excess and profit-taking rotation may create any pullbacks in the upcoming quarter. Investors may have to make a decision whether to ease-up or stay aggressive. Investors may also be closely watching winners and losers, especially in the technology sector. Understanding and researching the space may be highly important when managing the investment portfolio. The key for investors will be to try and locate the winners in the space and find the companies that are either creating new technology or adapting to it rapidly.