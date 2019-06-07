Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) Ducks Under The Trend Line

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shares have experienced a recent steady downtrend, causing some concern for shareholders.

When dealing with the equity markets, investors are often tasked with trying to find stocks that are bound for glory. Every investor dreams of finding those stocks that were overlooked but are poised to pick up momentum. New investors are often instructed to set goals before starting to invest. Creating attainable, realistic goals can be a good starting point before digging into the investment trenches. After setting up goals considering financial status, objectives, timeframes and risk appetite, the next step may involve creating an actionable plan. Once the plan is in place, it may be extremely important to routinely monitor the performance of the portfolio. There are often many well crafted investment plans that for whatever reason don’t seem to be working out properly. Being able to evaluate and adjust the plan based on market activity may end up being the difference between a winning or losing portfolio. Being able to adapt to the fast paced and often times tumultuous market landscape can be a gigantic benefit for long-term portfolio health.

In order to gauge which way a stock is trending, you must compare a stock’s share price to its moving average. Uptrending stocks trade above their moving averages, while downtrending stocks trade below.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is -6.59% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -9.28% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -5.80% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -15.08% from its 50-Day High and 1.23% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Meredith Corporation’s RSI is 34.66. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 2.80% and month of 3.05%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 2.50 recommendation on the stock.

Historical Growth

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s performance this year to date is -0.35%. The stock has performed -3.00% over the last seven days, -13.14% over the last thirty, and -7.55% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Meredith Corporation’s stock has been -11.10% and 8.17% for the year.

Investors are constantly trying to make smarter decisions when it comes to dealing with the stock market. There are so many choices out there that it may become completely overwhelming at first. Starting with a baseline approach can help ease the burden of too much information. Developing the proper investment knowledge may take a lot of time and effort. Many investors may find out the hard way that shortcuts are not the answer to achieving long-term success in the stock market. Many people may occasionally get lucky and think they can do no wrong. Over time, this type of investor may see profits start to shrink and losses start to pile up. Many investors are bombarded with hot investment tips. It can be very tempting to take advice from someone who has actually made money in the markets previously. However, the old adage remains the same; past results may not indicate future results. Thinking that something that has worked in the past will no doubt work in the future can be a recipe for portfolio disaster. Individual investors who do their own thorough research should be much better positioned to make the proper decisions when the time comes.