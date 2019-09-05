Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Ichimoku Reading Holds Below the Cloud

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) opened the last session at 15.72, touching a high of 16.015 and a low of 15.40 , yielding a change of -0.16. The latest reading places the stock below the Ichimoku cloud which indicates negative momentum and a potential sell signal for the equity.

Investors might have been ready to throw in the towel as the rally stalled recently. However, the panic subsided and growth-hungry investors came searching for their favorite stocks in the wreckage. Keeping things in perspective, the economy seems good, and so does earnings growth. Investors may be wondering where the money will be flowing in the second half of the year. Many people may assume healthcare and tech would be the easy targets, primarily because that’s where the earnings growth is. Industrials and staples are no slouches for growth either, but they may be well fully-valued for their growth. Traders will most likely be honing their strategies that they created, trying to beat the market over the next couple of months.

The Ichimoku cloud is a favorite technical indicator used primarily in Asian markets. The cloud is one of the only indicators that is both forward and backward looking. The cloud produces better levels of support and resistance and is a breakout trader’s best friend. The cloud is also one of the easiest indicators to use. Any trader, regardless of skill level or expertise, can use the cloud to quickly and efficiently analyze any product on any time frame. The cloud shines in the fact that it can be universally applied to any trading plan by any trader.

It is a type of chart used in technical analysis to display support and resistance, momentum, and trend in one view. TenkanSen and KijunSen are similar to moving averages and analyzed in relationship to one another. When the shorter term indicator, TenkanSen, rises above the longer term indicator, KijunSen, the securities trend is typically positive. When TenkanSen falls below KijunSen, the securities trend is typically negative. TenkanSen and KijunSen as a group are then analyzed in relationship to the Cloud, which is composed of the area between Senkou A and Senkou B. A multi-faceted indicator designed to give support/resistance levels, trend direction, and entry/exit points of varying strengths. General theory behind this indicator states that if price action is above the cloud, the overall trend is bullish, and if below the cloud, the overall trend is bearish. There are also moving averages (the Tenkan and Kijun lines) which act like the MACD crossover signals with the Tenkan crossing from underneath the Kijun as a bullish signal, while crossing overhead giving a bearish signal.

Checking on some popular technical levels, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -29.17. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is entering overbought or oversold territory. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that may signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may provide an oversold signal.

Investors often closely follow fundamental and technical data. Even with all the evidence, it can be tough to determine if the economy and the markets are preparing for a whole new breakout run. With the recent trend resulting in a series of new all-time record highs, investors will have to put the pieces together to try and gauge how long the second longest bull market in history will continue. Some professionals are still wondering if the next recession is looming, and if a bear market is right around the corner. Investors commonly strive to locate the highest probability of success. The next goal may be to capitalize on what could become the most interesting part of the record bull market. Investors will most likely be concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, which may offer a better idea as to how successful the strategies will be heading into the second half of the year and beyond.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 39.40, the 7-day sits at 38.12, and the 3-day is resting at 29.27 for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 15.58.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) is currently at 13.33. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

Investors often struggle with keeping their emotions in check when approaching the stock market. New investors can have a tendency to sell off winners too quick as well as hold onto losers for way too long. Some will argue that it is never a bad thing to take profits when they are on the table, but this can leave the investor with a large amount of regret if the stock continues to surge after selling. On the other end, investors may hold onto losers for way too long hoping for a bounce back. Holding out for better days can lead to even more exaggerated losses that can leave the investor with an even bigger feeling of regret. Battling to keep emotions separated from important investing decisions can be a big plus for investors over the long haul. Of course, this idea is easier to preach and much harder to follow.