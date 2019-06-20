Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA.TO) Sees VMA Increase Over Past 7 Sessions

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA.TO) have seen the volume moving average (VMA) climb over the past seven sessions. The stock recently touched 1.41, or a change of -0.29 from the most recent open.

Many investors enter the stock market without a plan in place. Investment goals may be a highly important part of coming out on top. Investors may need to set realistic and measureable goals in order to build a baseline for success. Defining investment goals clearly can help keep individual investors from making common mistakes and losing their shirts. Creating a plan for entering the equity market may start by setting up goals and outlining the objectives of the individual. These goals can differ depending on the person and situation. Many investors will opt to follow strategies put in place by others. This may work fine for some, but not as well for others. Keeping a close eye on particular stocks in the portfolio may help the investor when the time comes to adjust the holdings. Being able to adapt to rapidly changing market environments may turn out to be immensely important when the winds of uncertainty blow in.

Many investors enter the stock market without a plan in place. Investment goals may be a highly important part of coming out on top. Investors may need to set realistic and measureable goals in order to build a baseline for success. Defining investment goals clearly can help keep individual investors from making common mistakes and losing their shirts. Creating a plan for entering the equity market may start by setting up goals and outlining the objectives of the individual. These goals can differ depending on the person and situation. Many investors will opt to follow strategies put in place by others. This may work fine for some, but not as well for others. Keeping a close eye on particular stocks in the portfolio may help the investor when the time comes to adjust the holdings. Being able to adapt to rapidly changing market environments may turn out to be immensely important when the winds of uncertainty blow in.

A longer period VMA (aka Slow VMA – a larger number for the period) is often used to highlight long-term surges in volume. Significant volume surges sometimes precede long-term trend reversals. A shorter-period VMA (aka Fast VMA – a smaller number for the period) is often used to highlight short-term volume surges, which may precede short-term trend reversals. Watch out when selecting your period for your VMA to avoid setting your period too high or too low, as the volume will either be smoothed out too much or be too erratic for practical use.

Turning to technicals, shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA.TO) have a 200-day moving average of 1.05. The 50-day is 0.96, and the 7-day is sitting at 1.85. Using a wider time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA.TO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -62.18. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -24.99. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA.TO) is sitting at 51.20. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 52.23, the 7-day stands at 41.99, and the 3-day is sitting at 19.29.

Individuals invest in order to get a return on the investment. Nobody enters the equity markets with the hope of losing money. Returns on investments may come in different forms. With any stock investment, there may be some level of risk involved. Understanding the risk is important and should be considered very carefully. Of course, the stock may go up and become a winner, or shares could sour and turn into losers. Returns in the stock market may often mimic the amount of risk. Generally speaking, the greater the risk, the greater the reward. With the greater chance of reward comes the greater chance of losses. Keeping a balanced and diversified portfolio can help manage the risk associated with investing in the stock market.