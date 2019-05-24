Medical cannabis to be made available by prescription

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 12:40 am

Patients with certain medical conditions will be permitted to receive medical cannabis by prescription rather than requiring Health Ministry permission, Deputy Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman announced on Thursday evening.

“I have decided to adopt the position of Ministry of Health professionals to permit a prescription instead of a license for certain medical conditions where diagnosis is clear,” Litzman said. “I emphasize that this is not legalization, and individuals who are not medically authorized to use [cannabis] will not be able to receive the drug at the pharmacy. But this is a process that will make it significantly easier in terms of bureaucratic procedures for the sick.” The move will require the alteration of the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, which regulates the use of dangerous substances.

In addition, non-THC products – such as products containing cannabidiol alone – will also be excluded from the ordinance.

“Israel is a leader in the use of cannabis for medical purposes, and this step is another stage in making it easier for patients and turning medical cannabis into a medical product like any other,” said Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov. “We will continue to monitor its application and make it even easier for patients, while ensuring that those who need to receive it do so in the easiest way.”

A draft of the new medical cannabis regulations will be published soon, the Health Ministry said.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content.