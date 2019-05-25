Md. Poll: Americans Hesitant on Nuclear Weapons

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 7:40 am

Two-thirds of U.S. voters support legislation that requires the president to consult Congress and issue a declaration of war before using nuclear weapons, according to a poll released Monday.

Additionally, 80% of the 2,264 respondents surveyed by the favor extending the New START Treaty with Russia beyond its 2021 expiration date.

Negotiated by President Barack Obama and approved by the Senate in 2010, the treaty limits both sides to no more than 1,550 strategic offensively deployed nuclear weapons on no more than 700 deployed launchers. It also provides the U.S. with access to and information about Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Other findings include: