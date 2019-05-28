MAY 24, 2019: JERUSALEM POST CROSSWORD PUZZLE – Flower girls

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 2:00 am

Across 1. They’re held at both ends when eating corn 5. e.e.cummings, e.g. 9. Turbanesque fabric 11. Ultra or shrinking ___ 13. Rhyming pub order (2 words) 14. Like a slingshot handle or fork in the road (2 words) 16. You may be asked to arrive at the airport 3 hrs. prior to this (abbr.) 17. Stratagems 19. Lyricist Gershwin or author Levin 20. Biblical prophet (abbr.) 22. Pooh author 23. Writable discs (abbr.) 24. Asian country split between North and South 26. ___-nosed 27. Who Muslims pray to 28. Bonkers; not functioning properly 30. What a predator does 31. Military alliance between 29 North American and European countries 32. Prefix meaning “10” 33. Norway or Greenland sight 35. Harry Potter‘s aunt 38. Angry 39. Speed (up) 40. Puts in the mail 42. ___ Marie, actress on The Dick Van Dyke Show 43. Goddess of agriculture 45. Answer to invitation (abbr.) 46. Suffix with ideal, social, satan, etc. 47. Weakness 49. That girl 50. Stiff, wooden in manner 52. Talker’s talent 54. Curt 55. Creative work with everyday objects (2 words) 56. While lead-in 57. Attention-getting sound Down 1. Volcano’s crater (anagram for CAR DEAL) 2. Poem of praise 3. Sing one’s own praises 4. Oriental salutation (var.) 5. Ski trail (anagram for SPITE) 6. ___ and ahs 7. The ___ Valley: David and Goliath battle sight (var.) 8. Without much exuberance, in a lukewarm way 9. Unleavened bread eaten during Passover (var.) 10. Not quite in the major leagues 11. In contention 12. Mountainous regions of planets 13. Quick look 15. Morse code element 18. ___ Hawaii: 1961 Elvis Presley film 21. ___ speaker (convention participant) 23. Less dirty 25. ___ of (know about) 27. Department store Neiman M___ 29. ___ be a real shame if… 30. Teacher’s favorite 32. Turn exposed film into negatives 33. Tops with icing 34. Aladdin princess 35. Prefix with scope or meter 36. “To be concise” (2 words) 37. Telly pitch 38. Author Murdoch 39. Set to go 41. Zippy (especially for an old person) 43. Went slowly 44. ltem for barber 47. Data-uploading inits. 48. Runs off at the mouth 51. ___a: Israeli currency until replaced by the shekel in 1980 53. Professors’ helpers, usually grad students (abbr.)

