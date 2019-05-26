Maxine Waters Rips HUD Secretary Ben Carson

By Larry Jones / May 26, 2019 at 12:00 am

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, blasted Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and claimed his "department is actively causing harm," is reporting.

Her comments came Tuesday during Carson's appearance before Waters' panel.

Waters cited her concerns over Carson's plan to reduce rental assistance, his department's delays in disaster aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and a proposal to block undocumented immigrants from subsidized housing.

Carson, asked about the proposal to ban undocumented immigrants from subsidized housing, replied: "We are following the law."

Waters called it a "cruel proposal."

But, according to , he defended the plan and he said: "It's not that we're cruel, mean-hearted. It's that we are logical. This is common sense. You take care of your own first."

Politico noted Carson had released his rent proposal last year. It would have increased the rent paid by some aid recipients from $50 to $150.

"The rent proposal is to start a discussion . . . because we have so many perverse incentives in place," he told her.

But Waters charged it was an "outrageous plan."