Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Mass Index Breaches Key Level

Maxim Integrated (MXIM) shares might have a significant move ahead as the Mass Index volatility reading has dropped below 26.5. Mass Index rises above the trigger line (set at 26.5) and the setup line (set at 27). Mass Index then falls below the setup line. When the Mass Index falls below the trigger line, then a reversal of the prior trend is expected. The Mass Index is presented as a useful technical tool that traders might use to time entry into bottoming markets. The Mass Index indicator helps traders identify price reversals based on the difference between the high and low in each interval. When ranges expand to uncommon levels, probabilities start to increase which suggest that the current price action is over-extended. When the Mass Index is used in combination with a 9-period EMA, a “buy” signal can be seen when the EMA shows a downside cross. Alternatively, “sell” signals can be seen when the EMA crosses to the upside.

Inexperienced investors may have the tendency to purchase stocks that have recently been on a big run higher. This may be a result of not paying close attention to the fundamentals, or simply hoping that the stock will continue the move higher. Buying after a big move to the upside may mean that the investor is essentially paying too much for the stock at those levels. Sometimes a stock will take off and get too far ahead of its underlying value which may result in the price being overvalued. Keeping a close eye on the fundamentals may be a good way for the investor to know where the stock stands at any point in time.

Keeping an eye on moving averages for Maxim Integrated (MXIM), the 50-day is 56.55, the 200-day is at 54.79, and the 7-day is 54.62. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Maxim Integrated (MXIM). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 57.45, the 7-day is 71.27, and the 3-day is 92.25. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. Maxim Integrated (MXIM) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 171.06. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 18.62.

Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Investors hope that they won’t have to deal with stock picks that don’t pan out, but this happens quite often in the stock market. At some point, the investor may have to make the tough decision to sell a stock that previously had a lot of upward potential. Holding onto an underperforming stock can sometimes hurt the portfolio. Investors may be hesitant to let go of the stock long after it should have been sold. Tracking the underlying fundamentals can assist the investor with figuring out the proper time to buy or sell a particular stock. Mastering this aspect of investing may come with experience, but it may be highly beneficial for the long-term success of the portfolio.