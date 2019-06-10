Mastermyne Group Limited (MYE.AX): Are These Shares Headed For a Turnaround?

The Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) for Mastermyne Group Limited (MYE.AX) has dipped below -40, reaching key levels. The most common method of using SMI is to look for buy trades when the SMI falls under -40 and then rises back above through -40. Sell trades are looked for when the SMI rises above +40 and then falls back below +40. The SMI is considered a refinement of the stochastic oscillator. It calculates the distance of the current closing price as it relates to the median of the high/low range of price. William Blau developed the SMI in an attempt to provide a more reliable indicator, less subject to false swings.

Investors may have a solid plan in place to start trading the equity market. Sometimes, these plans never get to be fully realized because of the lack of discipline in the early stages. When a new investor goes into the red right out the gate, there can be a tendency to take on too much risk trying to get back to even. This may result in the investor abandoning the plan and making too many unreasonable trades with exorbitant expectations. Finding the self control to not get discouraged with early losses may help the investor stick to the plan and eventually start achieving longer-term goals.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Mastermyne Group Limited (MYE.AX) is 22.03. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points.

Mastermyne Group Limited (MYE.AX) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -113.62. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 41.77, the 7-day stands at 29.59, and the 3-day is sitting at 6.35.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 1.11, and the 50-day is 0.89. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. Mastermyne Group Limited (MYE.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -100.00. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

Investors will be closely tracking the equity market as we charge through the last couple of months of the year. They may be doing a review of the portfolio to see what moves have worked and which ones haven’t. Reviewing specific holdings and past entry and exit points may help the investor develop new ideas to trade on in the future. Staying on top of market happenings and the economic landscape can be a challenge. Investors will be closely following the action over the next quarter to help gauge whether the bulls will stay out front, or if the bears will take the lead.

