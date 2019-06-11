Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO) Chaikin Money Flow Crawls Below Zero

Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO) shares have moved below the Chalkin Money Flow zero line, indicating potential bearish momentum for the shares.

The Chaikin Money Flow Indicator is an oscillator developed by Marc Chaikin. An oscillator is an indicator that is used as a counter trend showing when the market is overbought or oversold. These indicators are momentum based. The CMF is based largely on the Accumulation Distribution Line; it compares the close value with the high and the low for that same day. Generally, CMF indicator could be used as an indicator of buying and selling pressure. When CMF is above zero it is indicator of buying pressure and when it is below zero it is indicator of selling pressure.

With the stock market still riding high, bear market scenarios may not be at the forefront of the average investor’s mind. There are plenty of professionals out there that are predicting that the markets will be turning south in the near future. There are others who believe that the bulls are still in control, and they will be leading the charge higher over the next few months. Nobody knows for sure which scenario will play out, but being ready for any market situation may turn out to be a portfolio savior in the long-term. Any time the stock market drops sharply or sees sustained losses, investors may start to worry. These declines are usually followed by extreme headlines from financial news outlets. It is important to remember that corrections are a normal part of market cycles. Being able to control panic and pessimism may be a great skill for the investor to use when times get tough. Knowing exactly what stocks are in the portfolio can help make unsettling market conditions bearable for investors. If the hard research has been done and the plan is in motion, there may not be any need to second guess and cause more problems before things turn around and smooth out.

Investors and traders may also want to monitor additional technical levels of shares of Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO). A frequently used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 12.03, and the 50-day is 11.74.

The 14-day ADX for Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO) is currently at 38.65. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 32.24, the 7-day stands at 35.31, and the 3-day is sitting at 51.05. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -48.32. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -70.68. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Investors might be looking at their stock holdings and trying to gauge which ones will break out to new highs. Many investors will keep a close eye on stocks that are trading near popular marks such as the 52-week high. Stocks trading near 52-week lows also tend to garner additional attention. When a stock is flirting with a new 52-week high, investors may have to decide whether to cash in to lock in profits or wait to see if a breakthrough is going to happen. Companies that are teetering near the 52-week low may be worth taking a look at. Studying the fundamentals may show that the stock should be performing better than it is. This might be the time to think about purchasing shares that for whatever reason may have fallen out of favor with investors. Crunching the numbers and doing full analysis of stocks that have been trending down may help lead to some discoveries that could turn out to be highly valuable if and when the momentum shifts to the upside.