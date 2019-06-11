Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor (VAC) Chaikin Money Flow in Negative Territory

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor (VAC) is seeing negative money flow as the Chalkin (CMF) indicator is holding below the zero line. The Chaikin Money Flow Indicator is an oscillator developed by Marc Chaikin. An oscillator is an indicator that is used as a counter trend showing when the market is overbought or oversold. The CMF is based largely on the Accumulation Distribution Line; it compares the close value with the high and the low for that same day.

A buy signal occurs when the CMF value crosses from below the 0 line to above the 0 line. A sell signal occurs when the CMF value crosses from above the 0 line to below the 0 line.

Taking a look at some additional technical indicators, we see that currently Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor (VAC)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -3.36. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor (VAC) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 157.74. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 54.65, the 7-day rests at 64.93, and the 3-day is presently at 82.22 for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor (VAC).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 93.79, and the 50-day is 99.15. The 14-day ADX for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor (VAC) is standing at 24.27. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

