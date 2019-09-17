Market Watch: CCI Indicator Review for First Bancorp (FBP)

Investors may be interested in checking on some technical signals for First Bancorp (FBP). After a recent check, we have taken note that the 40-day commodity channel index signal is currently Hold. The CCI indicator is primarily used to spot oversold and overbought levels. The signal strength direction is Rising. Moving over to the 50-day moving average vs price signal, the reading is measured at Sell. This indicator is used to watch price changes. After a recent look, the signal strength is Weak, and the signal direction is Strongest.

Investors are constantly focused on stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 10.21. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 9.92.

First Bancorp (FBP) currently has a 1 month MA of 9.64. Investors may use moving averages for various reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may keep an eye out for when the stock price crosses a particular moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help spot momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the flip side, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. Let’s take a quick look at another popular moving average. The stock currently has a 100 day MA of 10.32.

Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent data, First Bancorp (FBP) has a 52-week high of 11.94 and a 52-week low of 7.91.

