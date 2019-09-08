Market Watch: CCI Indicator Review for DE LA Rue Plc (DELRF)

Tracking medium-term indicators on shares of DE LA Rue Plc (DELRF), we have noted that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is currently Hold. The CCI indicator is primarily used to identify oversold and overbought levels. The signal direction is Bullish. Shifting to the 50-day moving average vs price signal, the reading is measured at Sell. This indicator is used to watch price changes. After a recent look, the signal strength is Strong, and the signal direction is Weakest.

Investors are usually trying to take advantage of every possible market scenario. Tracking the market from many different angles can help the investor put together the big stock market picture. Many investors have the tendency to get caught up in all the headlines and news of the day. Sometimes that news will be relevant, but other times it will just be noise. Everyone has an opinion on where the stock market is headed, but nobody knows for sure. Studying the fundamentals and pertinent economic numbers can provide a solid foundation for investors to build from.

Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent data, DE LA Rue Plc (DELRF) has a 52-week high of 6.5 and a 52-week low of 2.52. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider range of reference when doing stock analysis. It may be tricky for some investors to decide the right time to buy or sell a stock. Professionals may seem like they have it all figured out, and amateurs may feel like they are treading water. Nobody wants to feel like they are stranded on the platform just as the last train has departed the station. Sometimes extreme market movements can leave investors with that sinking feeling. Veteran traders may have spent many years monitoring market ebbs and flows. Knowing when to take profits or cut losses can be a tough skill to master.

Investors are frequently focused on stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 2.56. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 2.56. DE LA Rue Plc (DELRF) currently has a 1 month MA of 2.6532. Investors may use moving averages for various reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may keep an eye out for when the stock price crosses a particular moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help spot momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the flip side, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. Let’s take a quick look at another moving average period. The stock currently has a 100 day MA of 4.8563.

