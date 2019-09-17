Market Watch: CCI Indicator Review for American Finance Trust Inc Cl A (AFIN)

Let’s focus on some technical signals on shares of American Finance Trust Inc Cl A (AFIN). After a recent scan, we note that the 40-day commodity channel index signal is presently Buy. The CCI indicator is primarily used to spot oversold and overbought levels. The signal direction is Strongest. Moving over to the 50-day moving average vs price signal, the reading is measured at Buy. This indicator is used to watch price changes. After a recent look, the signal strength is Maximum, and the signal direction is Strongest.

The investing community is always using the terms bulls and bears. They are terms used to label market trends. Upward trends are considered bullish while downward trends are considered bearish. The overall market trend has been bullish for a long period of time. Trends can be long-term, short-term, or intermediate. These terms are used universally and may apply to entire markets or specific stocks. While there is money to be made in bull and bear markets, investors may want to concoct a stock strategy that will perform well during any conditions. Investors who are successful throughout any market conditions are typically highly focused, disciplined, and consistent with their trading maneuvers. Whether optimism or pessimism rules the sentiment, investors need to be able to capitalize when the time comes.

American Finance Trust Inc Cl A (AFIN) currently has a 1 month MA of 12.3. Investors may use moving averages for various reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may keep an eye out for when the stock price crosses a particular moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help spot momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the flip side, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. Currently, the stock has a 100 day MA of 11.25.

Investors are frequently focused on stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 13.95. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 13.27.

Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent data, American Finance Trust Inc Cl A (AFIN) has a 52-week high of 18.5 and a 52-week low of 9.36. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider range of reference when doing stock analysis. It may be tricky for some investors to decide the right time to buy or sell a stock. Professionals may seem like they have it all figured out, and amateurs may feel like they are treading water. Nobody wants to feel like they are stranded on the platform just as the last train has departed the station. Sometimes extreme market movements can leave investors with that sinking feeling. Veteran traders may have spent many years monitoring market ebbs and flows. Knowing when to take profits or cut losses can be a tough skill to master.

As most investors realize, markets will trade in cycles. This being the case, most investors will likely experience extremes of both bull and bear markets during their investing tenure. A big factor in scooping up profits during bull or bear markets is having the ability to identify when markets are beginning to peak or bottom out. This is obviously no easy task even for the most experienced investor. Certain types of stock investment strategies may do better during different market conditions. Professional traders may use highly complex systems in order to spot market opportunities. Novice investors who are just starting out may use simple strategies at first. Choosing a stock picking strategy that is tailored to fit the individual investor’s goals and financial situation may be a good way to create a solid base from which to start from. With the proper amount of research and discipline, the novice investor can begin to make the transition into becoming a skilled investor.