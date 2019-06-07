Market Update: Plus DI Higher Than Minus DI on Shares of Ojsc Surgutneftegas (SGGD.L)

Checking in on the numbers for Ojsc Surgutneftegas (SGGD.L), we have recently seen that the +DI is higher than the -DI. Traders may be keeping close watch to see if the stock is showing signs of bullish momentum.

Stock market investors often rely on fundamental analysis for stock research. The EPS or earnings per share ratio shows the amount of company earnings that can be attributed to every share that is held. EPS lets investors directly compare one company to another when examining potential investments. Investors are typically searching for stocks that have a growing EPS. The EPS measure tends to be more telling when viewed over a longer period of time. When companies report quarterly earnings, the EPS measure is highly scrutinized by investors and analysts alike.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 58.18, the 7-day is 67.29, and the 3-day is currently at 82.76 for Ojsc Surgutneftegas (SGGD.L). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 3.95 and the 50-day is 3.77.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Ojsc Surgutneftegas (SGGD.L) is 20.89. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Traders may be focusing on other technical indicators for stock assessment. Presently, Ojsc Surgutneftegas (SGGD.L) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 129.14. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Ojsc Surgutneftegas (SGGD.L)’s Williams %R presently stands at -25.93. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

For technical traders, support and resistance lines play an important role. The support line generally displays the lowest price that investors will let a stock trade. This means that the stock price is unlikely to drop under this level. When support lines are breached, chartists may be watching for shares to move lower until they reach the next support level. The resistance line is the exact opposite of the support line. The resistance level is typically the highest price that investors will allow the stock to trade at. Traders will carefully watch the stock price when a resistance level is broken. The thought is that the price will continue to move towards the next level of resistance. Traders and investors may use support and resistance lines for various purposes. One popular use of these lines is to identify possible entry and exit points for trades.