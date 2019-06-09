Market Scan: Following Shares of Repligen Cp (RGEN)

Watching the trading indicators on shares of Repligen Cp (RGEN), we can see that the twenty one day Wilder Moving Average is presently above the 50 day Simple Moving Average. Traders following the signals may be on the lookout for the formation of a strong near-term trend.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 67.33, the 7-day sits at 71.64, and the 3-day is resting at 76.68 for Repligen Cp (RGEN). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

One technical indicator that may help gauge the strength of market momentum is the Average Directional Index or ADX. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Repligen Cp (RGEN) is standing at 28.18. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Repligen Cp (RGEN) is sitting at 131.65. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Active traders have a wide variety of technical indicators at their disposal for completing technical stock analysis. Presently, the 14-day ATR for Repligen Cp (RGEN) is spotted at 2.69. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Shares of Repligen Cp (RGEN) have a 7-day moving average of 72.88. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends.

