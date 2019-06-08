Market Review: Checking the Technicals on Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

The Percentage Price Oscillator is above the signal line on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (AIV). Traders watching these levels may be looking for the stock to be gaining bullish momentum.

Even with the stock market still riding high, investors may be looking for some bargain stocks to add to the portfolio. Although nobody can say for certain if stocks will continue to climb the ladder, investors may be preparing for the temporary dips in order to get into some positions at more reasonable prices. Always being prepared can help make the tough decisions a bit easier to stomach when the time comes. Coming at the stock market from multiple angles may help investors spot some future winners.

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 131.82. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -26.32. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) is 14.11. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) currently has a 50-day moving average of 49.99, the 200-day is at 47.85, and the 7-day is 50.50. In the investing realm, using the moving average for technical equity analysis is still very popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 59.49, the 7-day is 64.16, and the 3-day is resting at 67.02.

Individual investors may tend to become more bullish at market tops and more bearish at the bottoms. This goes against the buy low sell high mantra that is widely preached in the investing community. The two emotions that come into play here are greed and fear. Investors tend to get greedy when they see stocks flying to new highs. It can be very tempting to get in on a name that has been running hot for a time. On the other side of the coin, investors often get fearful when the market is tanking. The fear of losing becomes prevalent when this occurs, and investors may be tempted to sell like the rest. Although this goes against logic, many investors will still end up buying high and selling low.