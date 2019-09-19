Market Review: Checking in on Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Taking a quick look at some possible support and resistance levels on shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW), we can see that the 52-week high is currently 40.01, and the 52-week low is currently 29.5. When shares are trading close to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be watching for a move through either level. Checking in on recent action, we note that the stock has been trading near the $40.01 level. Investors may also want to keep an eye on historical price activity. During the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved 13.76%. Looking further back to the start of the calendar year, we can see that shares have moved 24.8%. Over the past 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 4.11%. Over the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved 6.01%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few sessions to try and decipher which way the momentum is leaning.

Investors might be trying to figure out how to play the stock market at current levels. The optimist may see much more upward action in the future while the pessimist may be waiting for the impending disaster. Buying into the market at these levels will no doubt come with a bit of caution. Even at these levels, there may still be some good buys. The average individual investor may need to spend a little more time doing the homework, but it may pay off handsomely if the stock market decides to break out higher. As companies start to report quarterly earnings, investors will be watching to see what types of trends emerge. A generally upbeat earnings season may give the bulls more strength to breakout and continue the charge higher into the later stages of the year.

Analysts have set a target price on shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). The current consensus price target is $38. Wall Street analysts often provide price target projections on stocks that they cover. Price target projections can be created using a wide variety of methods. Many investors will closely track stock target prices, especially when analysts make updates. A thorough research report will generally offer detailed reasoning for a certain target projection. Some investors may watch sell-side targets very closely and use the information to help with their own stock research.

Sell-side analysts have the capability of providing stock ratings for companies that they cover. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) is 2. This average rating includes analysts who have offered Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the stock. This rating falls on a numeric scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would indicate a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would represent a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts offering ratings, 1 have pegged the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

Tracking the current quarter consensus EPS estimate for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW), we have noted that the number is currently 0.32. This estimate is using 2 contributing analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.28. Sell-side Wall Street analysts study companies and provide their opinions of where the stock might be going in the future. A lot of weight is given to analyst estimates, and earnings beats or misses revolve around these predictions. Sometimes these estimates are very close to the actual, and other times they are not. When a company announces actual earnings results, a large surprise factor can result in increased volatility. If a company beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term bump in price. On the flip side, a negative surprise may move the stock lower. Based on the unknown, many investors may choose to trade with caution around earnings releases.

It can be very difficult to keep emotions on the sidelines when making important investing decisions. Even if all the number crunching is done unemotionally, there may be a tendency for those feelings of excitement or dread to creep in. Once the trade is made, it can be super difficult to make sane decisions when markets go haywire. Investors may have made some trades that didn’t pan out as planned, and they may have the itch to sell quickly in order to stop further losses. Selling a stock just because it is going down or buying a stock just because it is going up, might lead to portfolio struggles in the future. Obtaining a grasp on the bigger picture may help investors see through the cloudiness and make clearer decisions when the time comes.