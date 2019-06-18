Market Notebook: Ultimate Oscillator Located Above 60 for Emerald Bay Energy Inc (EBY.V)

Looking closer at shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc (EBY.V), we have recently noted that the Ultimate Oscillator reading is currently above 60. Traders following this signal may be watching to see if the stock may possibly be heading into overbought territory.

From time to time, even solid companies may experience some sort of setback. Just because a company encounters one negative event, it might not be appropriate to sell the stock. Often times, the stock may still be valuable on a fundamental level, and there may be plenty of room for resurgence. When bad news hits, the stock price may be greatly impacted. Sometimes there can be an overexaggeration which leads to erroneous selling. This can in turn provide buying opportunities to those in the know. Investors who do the homework and closely examine the underlying numbers may put themselves in a good position when situation like this arise. Investors that are looking for longer term value may find that a panic sell-off is the perfect chance to get into a stock that has just suffered a temporary setback. Paying attention to these occurrences can greatly help the investor spot potential buying opportunities in the equity market.

At the time of writing, Emerald Bay Energy Inc (EBY.V) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -25.45. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Emerald Bay Energy Inc (EBY.V) currently has a 50-day Moving Average of 0.02, the 200-day Moving Average is 0.02, and the 7-day is noted at 0.01. Following moving averages with different time frames may help offer a wide variety of stock information. A longer average like the 200-day may serve as a smoothing tool when striving to evaluate longer term trends. On the flip side, a shorter MA like the 50-day may help with identifying shorter term trading signals. Moving averages may also function well as a tool for determining support and resistance levels.

Tracking the RSI levels for Emerald Bay Energy Inc (EBY.V), the 3-day RSI stands at 59.95, the 7-day sits at 52.30 and the 14-day (most common) is at 49.39. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Shares of Emerald Bay Energy Inc (EBY.V) currently have a 14-day ADX of 38.55. The ADX was developed by J. Welles Wilder to help determine trend strength. Generally speaking, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Emerald Bay Energy Inc (EBY.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at 0.00. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold.

When dealing with the volatility and unpredictability of the stock market, investors may have to learn how to deal with their emotions. There are many factors that can have a big impact on the portfolio. Maintaining discipline can be one of the most important factors. From time to time, investors will be overcome by fear during a large market selloff. On the other side, investors may become extremely excited during a widespread market move to the upside. When these situations occur, investors tend to make better decisions if they are able to keep emotions out of play and stick to the original plan. Buying and selling at the wrong time can lead to portfolio underperformance, and it may damage investor confidence in the future.