Market Minute: Tracking Shares of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (:BOLD)

Sharp investors are usually looking for true bargains in the stock market. Finding these stocks can help give the stock portfolio a boost. Shares of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (:BOLD) have come into focus recently. Checking in on the stock, we can see that it has been trading near the $37.15 level. Going forward, the investment community will be closely monitoring shares looking for signs of positive momentum. Investors will often follow the current stock price relative to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is presently 42.81, and the 52-week low is sitting at 18.43. When the stock is trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may pay increased attention to see if there will be a move through that level. Scanning back over the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved 1.34%. Heading back to the beginning of the calendar year, we can see that shares have changed 74.25%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -3.03%. Over the last 5 sessions, the stock has moved 3.05%.

As the next round of earnings reports come into the spotlight next quarter, investors may be deciding how to get into the best position to make the most profitable trades. Earnings reports have the ability to influence stock prices dramatically. Sometimes it can be hard to figure out which way the price will go even if the reported numbers are up to snuff. Some investors enjoy the frantic trading opportunities around earnings reports, and others will stay as far away as possible. Even if the investor isn’t planning on making any moves during earnings season, it may be wise to follow what companies are reporting. If the numbers from a certain holding come in way out of whack, it may be necessary to do some in-depth research to try and find out the reason. Investors that make sure that all the bases are covered will typically find it easier to make sense out of certain anomalies that pop up in the markets from time to time. Putting in the extra time and effort to understand the ins and outs of a particular stock may help boost the novice investor up to the next level. Every investor wants their trades to be profitable, and doing that little extra piece of homework could be just what the finance doctor ordered for staying on top of the stock market.

Sell-side analysts have the capability of providing stock ratings for companies that they cover. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (:BOLD) is 1.5. This average rating includes analysts who have offered Sell, Buy and Hold ratings on the stock. This rating falls on a numeric scale from 1 to 5. A score of 1 would indicate a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would represent a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts offering ratings, 10 have pegged the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based on data provided by Zacks Research.

Tracking the current quarter consensus EPS estimate for Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (:BOLD), we have noted that the number is currently -1.09. This estimate is using 8 contributing analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of -1.13. Sell-side Wall Street analysts study companies and provide their opinions of where the stock might be going in the future. A lot of weight is given to analyst estimates, and earnings beats or misses revolve around these predictions. Sometimes these estimates are very close to the actual, and other times they are not. When a company announces actual earnings results, a large surprise factor can result in increased volatility. If a company beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term bump in price. On the flip side, a negative surprise may move the stock lower. Based on the unknown, many investors may choose to trade with caution around earnings releases.

Analysts have set a target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (:BOLD). The current consensus price target is $44.7. Wall Street analysts often provide price target projections on stocks that they cover. Price target projections can be created using a wide variety of methods. Many investors will closely track stock target prices, especially when analysts make updates. A thorough research report will generally offer detailed reasoning for a certain target projection. Some investors may watch sell-side targets very closely and use the information to help with their own stock research.

Stock market investors are typically searching for solid quality companies to help boost the portfolio. There are plenty of quality companies out there, the tricky part may be determining what constitutes as quality. Many investors look for companies that are solid sales leaders within a market that is growing. Going further, investors may be studying a company’s proven track record and gauging the competence of current management. Adding other factors such as brand recognition and prospects for steady growth, investors may eventually find a company that is worth taking the risk for future returns.