Market Focus: Tracking Shares of Sosandar Plc (SOS.L)

Watching the signals on shares of Sosandar Plc (SOS.L), we note that the PPO is currently below the signal line. Technical traders might be watching for the stock to display signs of a bearish move.

The stock investing process may seem intimidating to those just starting out. New investors may have a lot to learn, and they may be wondering where to start. Because there are so many different stock picking strategies, it can be hard to find one specific one to latch on to. Keeping things simple might be a good way to approach the market for beginners. The day to day market happenings can get overwhelming not only for amateurs but professional investors as well. Finding that first little advantage can make all the difference when picking stocks. Many new investors may have the tendency to make too many trades at first without doing the proper research. Easing in to the process may give some much needed perspective for attaining long-term success in the stock market.

At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is -190.45. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 30.30, the 50-day is 24.40, and the 7-day is resting at 21.68. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Taking a quick look at technical levels and trend lines, we see that the stock has a 14-day ADX of 25.98. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 33.35, the 7-day stands at 26.37, and the 3-day is sitting at 9.36.

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently sitting at -94.74. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

Many investors get into the stock market with unrealistic expectations. For whatever reason, they may have the mindset that snatching profits is easy. Thinking that profits can be doubled or tripled right away may lead the investor down the road of no return. Although the lucky few might hit some big winners right off the bat, these chances are quite low. Stocks tend to be volatile in the short-term. Unless investors have a game plan ready to capitalize on short-term movements, they may want to take a wider, longer-term approach. Trying to figure out which way the market will turn from one day to the next can be a highly frustrating procedure. Having the patience to thoroughly examine every trade can immensely boost the investor’s chances of surviving and thriving into the future.