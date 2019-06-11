Market Focus: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) Valuation Review & Update

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 5943. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

When certain portfolio stocks are performing poorly, investors may be prone to chase higher return stocks or move into safer stocks. As most investors know, short-term results have the ability to be somewhat misleading. Deviating from a well-crafted plan based on short-term market fluctuations can lead to portfolio trouble in the future. Having the proper mix of stocks in the portfolio may also be beneficial to longer-term performance. Pinpointing overall investment goals and regularly reviewing portfolio positions can help the investor stay on track.



FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 0.288924.

Technicals & Ratios

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 0.083940.

The Earnings to Price yield of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is -0.026639. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 0.000969.

Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Nautilus, Inc. is 0.348103.

Q.i. Value

The Q.i. Value of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 61.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

Quant Scores

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has an M-Score of -2.055708. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 34. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is 30.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). The name currently has a score of 32.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has a Piotroski F-Score of 1. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

When certain portfolio stocks are performing poorly, investors may be prone to chase higher return stocks or move into safer stocks. As most investors know, short-term results have the ability to be somewhat misleading. Deviating from a well-crafted plan based on short-term market fluctuations can lead to portfolio trouble in the future. Having the proper mix of stocks in the portfolio may also be beneficial to longer-term performance. Pinpointing overall investment goals and regularly reviewing portfolio positions can help the investor stay on track.

SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) has an ERP5 rank of 14210. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Stock analysis may be used to determine which shares the investor should buy, and at what price they should buy. Many investors will search for stocks that are currently undervalued. Fundamental research may involve scouring the balance sheet to spot a solid company. Many investors will use financial ratios to help determine which shares to purchase. Some of the more popular ratios are return on equity, earnings per share, price to earnings, and dividend yield. Applying the same type of research across the board may help the investor spot stocks that present a good opportunity for future growth.



Q.i. Value

The Q.i. Value of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is 79.00000. The Q.i. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is -0.082885.

The Earnings to Price yield of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is -0.242379. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for SMA Solar Technology AG XTRA:S92 is -0.128769. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for SMA Solar Technology AG is -0.006905.

FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is 0.063320.

Price to book, Price to cash flow, Price to earnings

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for SMA Solar Technology AG XTRA:S92 is 1.895409. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is -11.250101. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is -4.125769. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Value Comp 1 / Value Comp 2

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is 75. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is 66.

Volatility 12 m, 6m, 3m

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is 69.587100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is 69.065700. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 65.833900.

MF Rank

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is 14748. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is 2. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for SMA Solar Technology AG (XTRA:S92) is -0.154375. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Stock market reversals can occur at any time. When these corrections happen, the investing world may be quick to make over the top predictions. Looking at the current health of the overall stock market, it is important to remember that market corrections can be quite normal in bull market runs. Investors may use a down day to buy some names they may have had their eye on. As we near the next earnings season, everyone will be checking to see how companies have performed over the previous quarter. Investors and analysts will both be eagerly watching to see if the company can meet and beet projections.