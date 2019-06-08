Market Focus: Minus Directional Indicator Noted Above Plus Directional Indicator for Syncona Limited (SYNC.L)

Many individuals strive to expand their wealth by investing in the stock market. There are countless factors that come in to play when analyzing which stocks to invest in. Along with all the tangible information provided by publically traded companies, there are plenty of intangibles. It is fairly easy to comb through the balance sheet to find out detailed performance numbers, but it can be extremely difficult to measure other aspects such as competitive advantage, reputation, and leadership competency. Sometimes all the rational calculations will point to a buy, but there may be other influences that may not support the case and will need to be addressed. Investors who are willing to go the extra mile when conducting stock research may find that crucial decisions become a little bit less strenuous down the road.

Following a recent market check, we have noticed that the -Directional Indicator is above the +Directional Indicator on shares of Syncona Limited (SYNC.L). Technical traders may be watching this reading to identify bearish momentum on the stock.

At times, investors may be prone to making impulsive or irrational decisions when it comes to the stock market. Finding a way to leave emotions out of important investing decisions can greatly assist the investor in achieving their goals. Investors who stay committed to a plan may be able to fight off emotional urges when certain situations arise. Investors may find it useful to rebalance the portfolio as opposed to chasing market performance when adjustments need to be made. Making sure the stock portfolio is aligned to suit the goals of the individual investor may play an important role in being able to consistently sustain profits well into the future.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -88.33. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 40.38, the 7-day stands at 41.47, and the 3-day is sitting at 52.27. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Syncona Limited (SYNC.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -51.79. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 264.07.

The 14-day ADX for Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) is currently at 32.19. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

Individual investors often have a lot to deal with when surveying the stock market landscape. Choosing stocks based on recent performance may not work out as well as planned. Stocks that were winners last year, last month, or even last week, may not be winners next week, next month, or next year. Digging into the fundamentals can help the investor see what stocks are set up for future success. Taking multiple approaches when viewing a certain security may help the investor put the puzzle together and see the bigger picture. Staying current on economic data can also help the investor obtain a broader sense of what is driving present market conditions.