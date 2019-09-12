Market Corner: Viewing Technicals on shares of Yaskawa (YASKY) as MACD Signals a “Buy”

Looking at the longer-term MACD oscillator indicator on shares of Yaskawa (YASKY), we can see the reading is currently Buy. The MACD is generally used to gauge bullish or bearish price movements. The direction of the MACD signal is currently Strongest. Taking a peek at the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently displaying a Buy. Let’s take a quick look at some recent stock price activity. At the time of writing, the high price for the current session is 71.78. On the other end of the spectrum, the low price for the session is currently 71.36. After noting recent price levels, we can see that the change from today’s open is presently -0.95.

Scanning the equity markets, it is quite obvious that there are plenty of stocks to choose from. This may make things a bit overwhelming for the beginner investor, but it should also be seen as a great opportunity. Of course, studying up on every single stock may be nearly impossible. Just focusing in on a few different stocks at a time that pique the interest may be the way to start. Investors are often bombarded with stock picking strategies and sure bet winners. Some of the information might end up being correct, but a lot of it may turn out to be nonsense. If investors decide to manage their own money, they may want to make sure that no stone is left unturned. Doing the proper amount of research can work wonders for the health of a portfolio over the course of time. Following a proven market guru may work for some, but it may leave others with many questions that have gone unanswered. What works for one investor may not work for another.

Keeping tabs on some alternate data, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of +26.86. The weighted alpha measures how much shares have increased or decreased over the full year time frame. The weighting assigns greater emphasis on more recent activity giving a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the last year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help identify stocks that are building momentum.

Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in peculiar activity. Taking a look at some historical average volume numbers, Yaskawa (YASKY) has a 1 month average of 8071, a 3 month average of 9700. Focusing on another technical indicator, the stock currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 84.94%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the given period.

The current analyst rating on shares of Yaskawa (YASKY) is 4. This is based on a scale where a 5 would indicate a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell. Investors often like to keep track of what the sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Professional Street analysts that cover specific stocks may have deeper knowledge regarding the current health of the company. Analysts may be more active around earnings report periods. They will often make updates to estimates prior to and after a company’s quarterly release. Shifting gears, we can take a brief look at how the stock has fared over the past year. After a recent look, we have noted that the stock’s high price over the past 52-weeks is presently 76.78. Over the same period, shares have dipped to a low of 46.88. Investors and analysts will be curious to see how shares perform heading into the second half of the calendar year.

Investors might be taking a closer look into the crystal ball to try and decipher what is in store for the second half of the year in the stock market. While cautious optimism may be the prevailing sentiment, many investors will be looking to take the portfolio to the next level. With markets still riding high, the big question is whether the momentum will push stocks higher or if the bears start to take over. There may still be a few undervalued stocks with much more upside potential ready to make big moves. Finding these stocks may involve doing a little more homework. Investors may be looking to take advantage of any little sell-off that might provide some bargain buying opportunities.