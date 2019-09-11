Market Corner: Viewing Technicals on shares of Sonos Inc (SONO) as MACD Signals a “Buy”

After a recent reading, we have noted that the longer-term MACD oscillator indicator signal on shares of Sonos Inc (SONO) is pointing to a Buy. The MACD is generally used to gauge bullish or bearish price movements. The direction of the MACD signal is currently Strongest. Taking a peek at the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently displaying a Buy. Let’s take a quick look at some recent stock price activity. At the time of writing, the high price for the current session is 15.2. On the flip side, the low price for the trading session is presently 15.2. After noting recent price levels, we can see that the change from today’s open is presently -0.02.

When examining stocks, investors might be doing top down research. Top down analysis begins with looking at certain macro-economic factors. This may involve focusing in on the bigger picture and going all the way down to specific stocks. Starting at the top, investors may check on the global economic environment, overall market trends, and sector trends. Investors may choose to start doing research the other way around. This may involve first looking at the fundamentals for particular stocks in order to gauge the strength from a company standpoint. Many investors will scope out all the different investing aspects as to not leave any information uncovered.

Taking a look at some historical average volume numbers, Sonos Inc (SONO) has a 1 month average of 1913773, a 3 month average of 1299097. Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in peculiar activity. Focusing on another technical indicator, the stock currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 90.83%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the given period.

Investors often like to keep track of what the sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Professional Street analysts that cover specific stocks may have deeper knowledge regarding the current health of the company. Analysts may be more active around earnings report periods. They will often make updates to estimates prior to and after a company’s quarterly release. Shifting gears, we can take a brief look at how the stock has fared over the past year. The current analyst rating on shares of Sonos Inc (SONO) is 4. This is based on a scale where a 5 would indicate a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell. After a recent look, we have noted that the stock’s high price over the past 52-weeks is presently 17.77. Over the same period, shares have dipped to a low of 9.23. Investors and analysts will be curious to see how shares perform heading into the second half of the calendar year.

Some investors may be looking to trade the trend and capitalize on strong current performers. Other investors may look to take a contrarian approach. This can involve looking for names that have been overlooked by the crowd. There are many different contrarian approaches that investors may choose to use. Going against the crowd may require a lot more homework and confidence. There may be hidden gems out there, but is may be wise to investigate why nobody else seems to want to get into the name. Finding that perfect strategy may take a lot of study and dedication. Taking shortcuts in the market can have severe negative effects on the long-term health of the portfolio.