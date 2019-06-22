Market Check: Zooming in on Shares of Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Taking a look at some indicators for Vishay Precision Group (VPG), we have noted that the current 20-day moving average vs price signal is Buy. This is the signal from the 20-day MA which is used to monitor changes in stock price. The current signal strength is Average and the direction has been noted as Average. Taking a longer-term view, we can see that the 100-day moving average verse price signal is Buy. The 100-day MA verse price strength is Soft, and the direction of the signal is Weakest.

After a recent check, we can see that Vishay Precision Group (VPG)’s first resistance level is 39.26. On the flip side, investors are tracking the first support level of 38.55. Investors are often paying close attention to stock price support and resistance levels. The support is simply a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance.

Investors typically have the option of following what the professional Wall Street analysts are saying about the stock. Analysts may provide estimates and recommendations on stocks that they cover. At the time of writing, the current analyst rating on the stock is 5. This is based on a scale where a 5 would represent a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell.

Investors closely watching shares of Vishay Precision Group (VPG) may want to focus in on the current opinion signal for the stock. The opinion signal for the current trading session is 56% Buy. Looking back at the last month, the opinion signal reads 8% Buy. This is the combined signal for the previous month when applying a wide array of studies based on price movement. Investors may also be interested in the direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is currently Weakening. This is a measurement over the past three trading sessions that provides an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal.

Focusing in on some further data, we note that the stock has a current weighted alpha of +7.07. The weighted alpha gauges how much the stock has increased or decreased over the period of one full year. The weighting puts higher emphasis on more recent activity providing a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are building momentum.

