ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN): Going Behind the Curtain

Taking a look at shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN), we can see that the average consensus target price based on contributing analysts is currently $98.71. Sell-side analysts often provide price target projections on where they believe the stock will be headed in the future. Because price target projections are essentially the opinions of covering analysts, they have the ability to vary widely from one analyst to another. Many investors will keep a close eye on target prices, especially when analysts provide fresh updates. A well-researched analyst report will typically offer a solid, detailed case for why the analyst believes that the stock will eventually hit the target. Investors might choose to rely heavily on analyst research and corresponding target predictions, or they may choose to use them as a guide to supplement their own research.

Investing in the stock market has traditionally offered higher returns than other types of investments. With the higher potential for returns, there is also a higher risk factor. Investors typically need to address their own personal risk situation before jumping into the market. Figuring out risk appetite can help when choosing which types of stocks to buy. Some investors will decide that they want to take a chance on certain stocks that have the potential to outperform in the future. Other investors may opt to play it safe and build a portfolio with low risk, staple stocks.

As earnings season comes into focus, investors will be closely tracking sell-side estimates. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current quarter EPS consensus estimate is currently sitting at 1.99 for shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). The number consists of estimates provided by 6 contributing analysts. For the last reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 1.39. The consensus estimate for last quarter before the earnings report was 1.35. Looking out further to the next quarter EPS estimate, the consensus is currently resting at 2.16. This consensus estimate includes 5 analysts taken into consideration by Zacks. Shifting the focus to the current fiscal year EPS estimate, the number is currently 8.68. Widening the gaze to the next fiscal year, we can see that the consensus EPS estimate is presently 7.84.

Trying to extract profits from the stock market is not the easiest of tasks. In fact, it can be quite difficult. Amateur traders may be faced with tough challenges right out of the gate. Some traders may experience some crushing blows, and they have to figure out early on how to steady the ship. Completing all the necessary research can help the trader build a solid foundation, but when the rubber hits the road, it may take more than that just to stay afloat. Developing the proper mindset can be one of the biggest contributing factors for success in trading the stock market. This may take some time to achieve, but it may make all the difference when attempting to reach the goal of long lasting success.

Checking in on stock price activity for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN), we have recently seen shares trading near the $88.78 mark. Investors will often track the current stock price in relation to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently $97.16, and the 52-week low is presently $62.59. When the current stock price is trading close to either the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may pay closer attention to see if there will be a breakthrough that level. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 5.67%. Going back to the start of the calendar year, we can see that shares have moved 37.01%. Pulling the focus closer to the past 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -3.73%. Over the past 5 trading days, the stock has moved -0.11%.

Taking a quick look at analyst opinions, we can see that the current average broker recommendation on shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) is presently 2.5. Out of the covering analysts polled by Zacks Research, 3 have put a Strong Buy or Buy rating on the stock.

Investors who are new to picking stocks may find themselves tempted to buy shares that have been recently rising the most. Although the traditional advice is to buy low and sell high, novice investors often do just the opposite. Buying a particular stock just because it has been rising recently may end up leaving the investor shaking their head down the road. Expecting that a stock will continue to ride the wave higher can lead to disappointment when momentum suddenly shifts. Studying the fundamentals of a certain company can help the investor gauge if the stock is a worthy buy at current levels.