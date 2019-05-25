Man Arrested After Driving Truck Into Home, Fleeing Scene

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 4:40 am

A man is in custody and facing a raft of charges after he crashed his truck into a Spring Grove home, pinning a 71-year-old woman under the vehicle, and then fled the scene.

According to Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies, 28-year-old Talon Franz of Fox Lake was driving a GMC pick-up truck at a high rate of speed in the 28900 block of South Avenue in unincorporated Spring Gorve on Sunday morning.

The truck first hit a Volkswagen SUV, then struck a utility pole on the west side of Route 12, drove through a fence, and ultimately struck the house of a 71-year-old woman.

The woman, who was pinned under the vehicle, was rescued by paramedics and firefighters and was taken to Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people in the Volkswagen SUV, a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, were also taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to the sheriff’s department, Franz got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, and deputies later located him at his residence, where they placed him under arrest.

The 28-year-old faces felony charges for leaving the scene of a crash that caused injury, as well as charges of reckless driving, improper lane usage, and operation of an uninsured vehicle.

His bail was set at $75,000, and his next court date is on May 22.

