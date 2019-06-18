Magic Formula & Signal Watch For Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP), Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI)

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has a current MF Rank of 10723. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Dedicated investors are usually on the lookout for promising stocks that have been overlooked by the investment community. They may be searching for companies that have slipped under the radar and are primed for a move higher. Some investors may do the research and locate these stocks that are infrequently in the financial news headlines and are relatively unknown by the average investor. These stocks may be smaller cap, trading on a foreign exchange, or stocks that used to be prominent that have not been part of the conversation recently. Finding these stocks may take some extra research and effort. Investors who are able to do enough digging may be able to find some great names to help support the stock portfolio.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has a Value Composite score of 64. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 72.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has a Price to Book ratio of 1.171274. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of -64.028286, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 11.101297. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Shifting gears, we can see that Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has a Q.i. Value of 65.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 18.212400. The 6 month volatility is 16.156100, and the 3 month is spotted at 13.510800. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

At the time of writing, Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP). The name currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) is -0.360075. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Jernigan Capital, Inc. NYSE:JCAP is -0.13104. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

Price Index

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.19060. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.19462, the 24 month is 0.98203, and the 36 month is 1.81268. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.02759, the 3 month is 1.00186, and the 1 month is currently 1.01967.

Many individual investors who trade stocks are looking for the next big breakout. It can be much more exciting to be able to tell glamorous stories of picking a winning stock before everybody else was aware. Of course, this is no easy task. There are so many stocks to choose from, and hunting for undervalued stocks may take lots of time that many investors do not have. Other investors will strictly trade the big established names with the hope that consistent growth will provide stable returns to the portfolio. Understanding risks involved with picking stocks can help the investor figure out what is best for them individually. It is typically considered wise to make sure that there is proper diversification in the stock portfolio. Finding that balance to achieve long lasting portfolio health is generally what most investors attempt to accomplish when trading equities.

Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) has a current Magic Formula rank of 8839. The formula which was developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, is intended to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Figuring out when to exit a certain position can be just as important as deciding which stocks to buy in the first place. Many investors will end up holding onto a loser for far too long. The emotional attachment to a particular stock may keep the investor from making the decision to sell when necessary. On the other side of the coin, investors may hold onto a winner for way too long hoping for further gains. Investors may have to come up with a specific plan for what to do in these situations. Planning ahead may help ease the burden of making the tough portfolio decisions.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) is 31. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) is 27.

Shifting gears, we can see that Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) has a Q.i. Value of 42.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 15.027200. The 6 month volatility is 18.104000, and the 3 month is spotted at 15.756000. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI). The name currently has a score of 25.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) is 15.027200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) is 15.756000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 18.104000.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) is 0.051137. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) is 11.182191. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) is 0.059780.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Elia System Operator SA (ENXTBR:ELI) is 0.041809. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Market slides can be troublesome for investors. When markets are moving lower, investors may become extra nervous about certain holdings. With the stock market reaching heightened levels, investors may not be putting too much though into the specific portfolio holdings. This can all change if there is a sudden downturn. Investors who have spent the hours researching their stock picks may be more confident when the tides inevitably turn. Putting in the time to regularly review stock holdings may assist the investor when certain adjustments need to be made. Focusing on developing and maintaining a solid plan may end up being a useful tool when obstacles eventually pop up down the line.

