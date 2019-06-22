MACD Signal Check on Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Traders following current indicator levels on shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE) can note that the short-term MACD indicator is presently reading a Sell. The MACD is typically used to measure bullish or bearish price movements. The MACD signal direction is currently reading Weakest. Switching to another short-term indicator, we have noted that the current 7-day average directional indicator is Sell. This signal may be used to determine the market trend. The 7-day average directional direction is currently Strongest. This signal indicates whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is leaning towards a Buy or Sell. The 7-day directional strength is Average. This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would indicate the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest.

After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 42.51. On the other side, investors may be taking note of the first support level which is currently 40.8. Investors are often watching stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where shares may see a rebound after they have fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it touches a certain level of resistance.

We have also noted that the difference between the most recent close and the close one month ago is presently -0.04. This represents a percent change of -0.10% over that period of time. Taking a look back to the start of the calendar year, we can see that the price change has been noted at 6.86. Investors may be trying to gauge which way company shares will trend in the second half of the calendar year. As companies start reporting quarterly earnings, everyone will be focused on how the actual numbers stack up against analyst estimates. An earnings beat may prod company shares higher, while a miss may stall momentum. Looking further, we can see that the current 9 day MACD for Sealed Air Corp (SEE) has been noted at -0.81. This value represents the difference between a short-term and a long-term moving average. A reading above zero may offer a bullish signal, and a value below zero may indicate a bearish signal. Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE) currently have a standard deviation of -3.14. Standard deviation is defined as a measure of the dispersion from the mean in regards to a data set. When dealing with financial instruments, the standard deviation is applied to the annual rate of return to help gauge the volatility of a specific investment. Tracking the standard deviation may help investors with trying to project if a stock is primed for a major move. The stock’s current pivot is 41.61. The pivot point is frequently used as a trend indicator. The pivot is the average of the close, low, and high of the prior trading period.

