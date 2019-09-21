MACD Indicator Revealing a “Sell” on Shares of Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Investors may be focusing on technical signals for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). Taking a look at the longer-term MACD oscillator indicator, we note that the reading is currently Sell. The MACD is generally used to measure bullish or bearish price movements. The direction of the MACD signal is currently Weakest. Taking a peek at the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently displaying a Buy. Let’s take a quick look at some recent stock price activity. At the time of writing, the high price for the current session is 27.5. On the other end of the spectrum, the low price for the session is currently 27.03. After noting recent price levels, we can see that the change from today’s open is presently 0.29.

The current analyst rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is 4.176470588. This is based on a scale where a 5 would indicate a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell. Investors often like to keep track of what the sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Professional Street analysts that cover specific stocks may have deeper knowledge regarding the current health of the company. Analysts may be more active around earnings report periods. They will often make updates to estimates prior to and after a company’s quarterly release. Shifting gears, we can take a brief look at how the stock has fared over the past year. After a recent look, we have noted that the stock’s high price over the past 52-weeks is presently 33.86. Over the same period, shares have dipped to a low of 21.85. Investors and analysts will be curious to see how shares perform heading into the second half of the calendar year.

Keeping tabs on some alternate data, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of -9.3. The weighted alpha measures how much shares have increased or decreased over the full year time frame. The weighting assigns greater emphasis on more recent activity giving a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the last year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help identify stocks that are building momentum.

Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in peculiar activity. Taking a look at some historical average volume numbers, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) has a 1 month average of 3050541, a 3 month average of 2709983. Focusing on another technical indicator, the stock currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 69.85%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the given period.

