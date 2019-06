MA Signal For Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares ($:EDV) Stands at Strong Buy

Stock market investing can indeed tug on an individual’s emotional strings. When the market becomes tumultuous, investors may be tempted to act impulsively, or they may freeze and not act at all. Being prepared for various scenarios may help the investor better deal with the market when the time comes. Staying disciplined with portfolio rebalancing and asset allocation may be a big help for the individual investor. Investors who constantly try to outguess the market and chase winners may eventually find themselves swimming upstream. Staying the course and keeping a logical perspective may assist the investor with making the tricky portfolio decisions when necessary.

Traders checking the pulse on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (:EDV) will note that since the opening price of 126.53, the stock has moved 0.11.

Dedicated traders will often pay close attention to Exponential Moving Average levels. EMA study can help guide traders when gauging market strength. We can see the following EMA levels on the stock:

The HMA or Hull Moving Average for the stock is presently 126.0461919. The HMA may help with technical analysis by reducing lag and heightening responsiveness. Traders often find that following this indicator helps with reduction of noise.

As traders scan the equity market, they may be using Simple Moving Averages to help figure out where a stock is headed. Following some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 126.01234, the 20 day is 124.889195, and the 30 day is 123.1136667. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 121.02261 , the 100 day is 118.40279 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 115.9116835.

Scanning through some ratings, we note that the current Oscillator Rating on the stock is a “Buy”. The Moving Average Rating is sitting at a “Strong Buy”. Traders may use these signals in conjunction with other indicators in order to set up the chart for future trading success.

Investors following Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (:EDV) can see that the stock most recently closed at 126.64

Traders following Donchian Channels can see that the 20 day upper band is 128.099 and the 20 day lower band is 121.115. These channels are used by technicians to help spot possible breakouts, and they may also be used to confirm a defined trend.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (:EDV) has drawn the attention of traders as the price has moved 0.11067194% since the open. The prior session close was noted at 126.64. Looking back over the last month, we note that the stock’s high point was seen at 128.099.

Many individuals may have a tough time trying to figure out what actually drives financial markets. There are plenty of investing strategies and trading systems that individuals can use when trying to navigate the stock market. Sudden stock market moves can be mysterious, especially if the move goes against what professionals are expecting. When traders are just starting out, major market shifts can have the ability to wreak havoc if they are unprepared. Nobody wants to be on the losing end of a trade, but the reality is that it can happen at any time. Being prepared for the unknown isn’t easy, but it may be a good way to help ease the burden when markets get choppy.