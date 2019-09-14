Lyxor International Asse (DJEL.L) RMI Rising Over Past Week

Investors and paying cloes attention to shares of Lyxor International Asse (DJEL.L) as the Relative Momentum Indicator or RMI has been spotted trending higher over the past week. As momentum builds for the shares, we will watch to see if the price moves into overbought territory.

The Relative Momentum Index was introduced by Roger Altman, was publishing in 1993 in the Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The RMI aims to iimprove upon the widely used Relative Strength Indicator, identifying when shares reach oversold or overbought range. The difference is in the “look back” period. The standard RSI compares the current close with the close 1 day ago. The RMI allows you to vary the number of days used to look back.

Investing in the stock market will always involve some level of risk. Investors often have to determine how much they are willing to risk, and try to project what the potential reward could be. Taking on too much risk may put the average investor out of their comfort zone. Finding that sweet spot for risk appetite may help investors get on the correct path to conquering the markets. As companies continue to report quarterly earnings, investors will be watching which companies post larger than expected surprises. Analysts will also be watching the numbers closely in order to make sense of the results and update estimates accordingly.

Turning to some additional key technicals, Lyxor International Asse (DJEL.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently sitting at 3.81. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Lyxor International Asse (DJEL.L). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 11.97. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 105.33. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Lyxor International Asse (DJEL.L) is sitting at 19356.78. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements.

The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 58.28, the 7-day is 63.59, and the 3-day is resting at 74.08.

Investors might be looking to rebuild the portfolio as we move into the second half of the year. New investors can be tempted to try to maximize returns by owning one specific sector or be exposed to a fairly large single investment. By diversifying the portfolio, investors might be able to protect themselves from a sudden move against the position. Finding the correct portfolio balance is how many investors choose to approach the markets. This may take some time to master, and there may be some bumps along the way. Investors managing their own money may want to make sure that they know exactly what stocks are in the portfolio at all times. Keeping tabs on portfolio performance can also be a good way to make sure that it is weighted properly.