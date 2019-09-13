Livent Corp (LTHM) Relative Momentum Indicator Trending Higher

Livent Corp (LTHM) shares have popped up on the radar as the RMI or Relative Momentum Indicator has trended higher over the past 5 sessions. As the momentum builds, we will be closely watching to see if they cross into Overbought territory.

The Relative Momentum Index is calculated as the ratio of average upward price changes to the average absolute price change. The index requires two parameters. The first parameter is the number of periods used to determine price change. The second parameter is the number of periods to average these changes over. The permissible values for RMI lie in the range between 0 and 100. Whilst a crossing of the center line may be interpreted as a warning of an impending trend change, only values over 70 are usually regarded as a buy signal and those below 30 as a sell signal.

Investors may be thinking about how to best approach the markets at present levels. Many investors may feel like they have missed the boat during the bull run. It may be a case of missed trades or being too conservative, but a well-planned forward thinking strategy may be just what is needed to get back on the right path. Studying various sectors may help offer some guidance on where to go from here. Investors may become very familiar and comfortable with a specific sector, and they may be losing out on opportunities from other quickly growing sectors. Investors may also need to take a long-term approach which may include creating a diversified portfolio that takes many different aspects into consideration. With the large amount of uncertainty that follows the global investing world on a daily basis, it may be useful for investors to be able to keep their emotions out of play.

Tracking additional stock levels, Livent Corp (LTHM) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 164.81. Even though the name contains the word commodity, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was developed to typically stay within the -100 to +100 levels. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, Livent Corp (LTHM) has a 200-day MA of 10.37, and a 50-day of 6.63. Presently, the stock has a 14-day RSI of 67.41, the 7-day is sitting at 83.21, and the 3-day is resting at 98.17. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

Livent Corp (LTHM)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -10.71. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX for Livent Corp (LTHM) presently sits at 20.36. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Investors are usually striving to find that next big stock to add to the portfolio. With markets still riding high, investors will be closely watching the numbers as companies start reporting quarterly earnings results. Investors will also be keeping an eye on key economic data over the next few weeks. Many individual investors will approach the stock market from various angles. This may include following fundamental and technical information, and it may also include following analyst projections.