Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Cl A (LGF-A): Wilder MA Below SMA 50 on This Stock

Zooming in on the numbers for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Cl A (LGF-A), we have spotted the 21 day Wilder Moving Average below the 50 day SMA. Traders may be monitoring this reading to spot near-term sluggish momentum.

Investors might be looking high and low for quality stocks that have fallen out of favor with the investing community. There are plenty of stocks that get continuous coverage from the big media outlets, but there are many others that may be hiding behind the scenes. Conducting thorough stock research can help the investor isolate certain stocks that might be ready for a near-term bounce. With the stock market still trading near record levels, investors will be looking for any opportunity to pounce on shares that might have been left behind for whatever reason.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Cl A (LGF-A) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -85.31. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Taking a quick look at technical levels and trend lines, we see that the stock has a 14-day ADX of 19.75. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 17.97, the 50-day is 15.05, and the 7-day is sitting at 14.64. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 44.00, the 7-day sits at 39.51, and the 3-day is resting at 24.97 for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Cl A (LGF-A). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Cl A (LGF-A)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -81.54. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When it comes to the stock market, many traders rely on technical analysis to identify trades. With technical analysis, it is generally believed that stock price movements follow trends. When the trend is determined, the thought is that price movements in the future are more likely to go in the same direction as the trend, and not against it. Another aspect of technical analysis is the idea that history tends to repeat itself especially regarding the movement of the stock’s price. Technical analysts will use chart patterns to help study market moves and identify these trends. Some traders will use highly complex charts while others may only follow a few major indicators.