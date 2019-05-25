Lightfoot Sworn in as Chicago‘s 1st Black Female Mayor

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 5:40 am

Chicago Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot was sworn into office Monday as the city‘s 56th mayor – and one unlike any before her.

Lightfoot is Chicago‘s first black female mayor, as well as the city‘s first openly gay mayor.

Lightfoot cruised to victory in the April runoff election, defeating Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle with a nearly 50% margin of victory, winning all 50 wards across the city.

She ran on a platform of change, urging voters to “bring in the light” to a city government with a reputation for corruption.

Lightfoot will be sworn into office Monday morning in an inauguration ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at Wintrust Arena in the city‘s South Loop.

In addition to Lightfoot, Chicago Treasurer-elect Melissa Conyears-Ervin and City Clerk Anna Valencia will be sworn into office during Monday‘s inauguration, marking the first time all three citywide elected positions will be held by women of color.

All 50 members of Chicago‘s City Council – some returning, some fresh faces – will be inaugurated during Monday‘s ceremony as well.

Together, they will face a tough road ahead. The summer months are rapidly approaching, along with Chicago‘s violence that typically spikes in warmer weather.

She has said she plans to meet with CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson to discuss the department‘s plans for the summer but that she would hold off on making a decision on whether to replace him until after the summer is over.

Another issue looming as soon as she takes office – Lightfoot will head to the bargaining table when the Chicago teachers‘ contract is up in June.

Also pressing? Chicago‘s tenuous financial situation, with the city‘s operating budget at least half a billion dollars in the red, and the four city-obligated pension funds combined funded at 27 percent – well below what‘s considered healthy at 80 percent.

But first on Lightfoot‘s agenda Monday is a fulfilling a campaign promise to end aldermanic privilege, which allows individual aldermen to block city ordinances within their own wards.

With her inauguration expected to end at 12 p.m., Lightfoot‘s schedule has her signing her first executive order, laying out the process to end aldermanic prerogative, at 12:45 p.m. at City Hall, located at 121 N. LaSalle St. in the Loop.

Shortly thereafter, Lightfoot and her wife Amy Eshleman plan to host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. at the mayor’s office on the fifth floor of City Hall to greet her new constituents. The open house is open to the public and no tickets are required.

