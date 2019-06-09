Liberty Srs XM CS A (LSXMA): Technicals in Focus

The Percentage Price Oscillator has been recently spotted below the signal line on shares of Liberty Srs XM CS A (LSXMA). Traders watching these levels may be tracking the stock and watching for possible bearish momentum.

Traders may be looking to capitalize on market trends as we move into the second part of the calendar year. Closely following the technicals might help make sense of current market conditions. Investors may choose to follow many different technical signals, or they may have picked a few popular ones to dedicate themselves to. Whatever the strategy, staying in tune with fundamentals and meaningful economic data may also prove to be highly beneficial. Coming at the equity market from multiple angles may help supply the investor with alternate perspectives that could play a vital role in the next couple of quarters.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Liberty Srs XM CS A (LSXMA) is sitting at 40.30.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 28.45, the 7-day is 22.31, and the 3-day is resting at 20.86.

Liberty Srs XM CS A (LSXMA) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -93.88. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Liberty Srs XM CS A (LSXMA) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -88.22. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Liberty Srs XM CS A (LSXMA) is 35.11. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

As investors survey the stock market, they will often look to make the smartest possible decisions when purchasing company shares. Individual investors may have to do a lot more work if they choose to manage their own stock portfolios. Serious investors often review every bit of information that they can get their hands on in order to develop even the slightest edge. Markets have the ability to move substantially in either direction with little or no notice. Investors who prepare themselves to battle the unknown may be able to better ride out stormy stock market conditions when they arise.