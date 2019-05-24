Leslie Jones of ‘SNL‘ Throws Weight Behind Women‘s Rights

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 11:20 am

"" comedian Leslie Jones ended the season finale with some comedy intermingled with a political message, carrying the torch for pro choice women on the shows' "Weekend Update" segment amid states moving to ban abortions.

"The fact nine states are really doing this means this is really a war on women," Jones said, as . "If you're a woman out there and you feel scared or confused, just know you're not alone. There's so many women out there that got your back, especially me. Leslie Dracarys that Bit– Jones.

"You can't tell me what to do with my body. You can't make me small or put me in a box. I'm six feet tall and 233 pounds. Ain't no box big enough to hold me."

Jones ripped Alabama's passing of an abortion ban with all-male votes, showing a collage of the men that voted to send the bill to the governor to sign.

"This look like the casting call of a Lipitor commercial," she said. "This look like the mug shots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor. And if any of them had lips, I would tell them to kiss my entire a–."

Jones, wearing a shirt that read "Mine" and pointed to her uterus, stood up for women's rights amid calls for fetal protectionism as states move to pass restrictions, if not entire bans without exceptions.

"You can't control women," Jones said. "You can't control women because I don't know if y'all heard, but women are the same as humans.

"When women have a choice, women have freedom."