Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Shares Tumble -12.82% For the Quarter

Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) shares are showing negative signals short-term as the stock has finished lower by -12.82 % for the quarter. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -20.47% over the past 4-weeks, -63.24% over the past half year and -83.73% over the past full year. Weekly performance for Leap Therapeutics Inc stands at -7.48.



Investors may be taking a closer look stock market trends as we move into the second half of the year. Investors often have to grapple with the timing of selling a stock. After all the research is done and the portfolio is rounded out, the time will eventually come when decisions need to be made about whether to hold a winner or sell to lock up some profits. Often times, investors will hold on to a certain stock for much too long letting profits erode. Thinking that a hot stock will keep going higher and higher, may lead to lost profits further down the road. On the flip side, investors may become emotionally attached to a stock and not be able to part ways when the time has come. Avoiding the trap of waiting for a stock to bounce back and just break even can lead to the undoing of the portfolio. The belief that a particular stock will definitely come back to the buying level may leave investors out in the cold. Being able to keep the emotions in check and stay focused on the pertinent data, may help the stock portfolio thrive into the future.

A technical indicator to check out is the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Currently, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is calculated at -96.67. The Williams %R can be an effective momentum indicator to help measure overbought/oversold levels. Being a bound oscillator, levels will range from 0 to -100. Typically, if the value moves above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the other end, if the indicator heads under -80, this might signal that the stock is oversold.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) is noted at 16.67. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -161.40. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Taking a look at other technical levels, the 3-day RSI stands at 3.80, the 7-day sits at 20.30 and the 14-day (most common) is at 30.41. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Keeping an eye on Moving Averages, the 50-day is 1.67, the 200-day is at 3.41, and the 7-day is 1.43 for Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX). Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

