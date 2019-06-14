Lattice Developed Markets Ex-US ETF (RODM) Momentum Indicators Under the Lens

Lattice Developed Markets Ex-US ETF (RODM) Chikou span line has moved above the Tenkan price line, indicating a potential trend reversal. The chikou span represents one of Ichimoku’s most unique features; that of time-shifting certain lines backwards or forwards in order to gain a clearer perspective of price action. In the chikou span’s case, the current closing price is time-shifted backwards by 26 periods. While the rationale behind this may at first appear confusing, it becomes very clear once we consider that it allows us to quickly see how today’s price action compares to the price action of 26 periods ago, which can help determine trend direction. If a Chikou span is descending quickly into a past price line, it could be a sign of exhaustion for the asset. Another popular use of the Chikou span is to help confirm points of possible resistance or support. The juxtaposition of the current trend against past price trends allows for an easier comparison of peaks and troughs. Traders can then combine the Chikou with other momentum indicators to exit or enter positions for potential breakouts.

Under recent market conditions, it may be quite difficult to be overly bearish. Most signs seem to be pointing in the right direction as investors keep concentrating on superior returns from the stock market. At this point in time, investors may have to make the tough decision whether to be fully invested in the stock market, or keep some cash handy on the sidelines. As we have seen, there will be a few days or weeks where market action may spur some second guessing, but the bulls seem they are still going to keep running. Many investors may be crafting plans for when the good times inevitably come to an end. Being prepared for market changes may help weather the storm when it comes.

Active traders may be zooming in on certain technical indicators for stock assessment. Currently, Lattice Developed Markets Ex-US ETF (RODM) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 79.83. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Lattice Developed Markets Ex-US ETF (RODM) is 16.67. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Lattice Developed Markets Ex-US ETF (RODM)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -21.43. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 57.75, the 7-day sits at 64.32, and the 3-day is resting at 59.86 for Lattice Developed Markets Ex-US ETF (RODM). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 27.71, the 50-day is 28.14, and the 7-day is resting at 28.22. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Investors may be doing a portfolio evaluation as we head into the second half of the calendar year. Assessing results from the first half may help identify what went right, and what went wrong. Many investors may have missed the charge, and they keep hoping for stocks to retreat to go on a buying spree. Gaining a solid grasp on the markets may take years to truly figure out. Combining technical analysis and tracking fundamentals may provide a large boost of confidence to the investor. Being able to sift through the countless chatter may take some perseverance and extreme focus. Creating a winning portfolio might only be a few sharp trades away.