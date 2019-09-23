L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR) vs. Stratus Properties Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRS): A look inside the numbers

L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR) currently has a Value Composite score of 38. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR) is 47.

Looking at stock market performance over the last few months, new investors may be worried that they might have missed out on some fantastic opportunities. With so much information and data available, they may not even know where to begin when getting into the stock investing arena. Everybody has to start somewhere, and becoming knowledgeable about the basics may help provide the perfect springboard from which to launch. Starting with the basics may help the investor understand the bigger picture which can then be filtered down into specifics. Because there is no magic formula to achieving success in the stock market, investors may have to explore many different strategies before choosing one to run with.



Technicals at a Glance



In taking a look at some other notable technicals, L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR)’s ROIC is 0.146633. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.132079 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 4.194821. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR) is -0.055437. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Shareholder Yield

We also note that L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.020839 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.01077. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR) has a current MF Rank of 3232. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Price Index

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.09721. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.96324, the 24 month is 1.06845, and the 36 month is 1.88765. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.97519, the 3 month is 0.92557, and the 1 month is currently 0.97779.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of L.B. Foster Company (NasdaqGS:FSTR) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be diving into the latest company earnings reports trying to scope out some quality stocks to add to the portfolio. Nobody knows for sure which way overall market momentum will sway as we near the close of the calendar year. Investors may be getting ready to do a portfolio review to see which stocks are worthy to hold, and which ones have underperformed a may need to be unloaded. Regularly monitoring stock investments may keep the investor ready for any big market changes that may occur.



Taking a look at valuation rankings for Stratus Properties Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRS), we see that the stock has a Value Composite score of 69. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 69.

Following all the swirling information about publically traded companies can be quite a task. Every day there may be new pieces of news that emerge about a specific company. The prudent investor is typically able to keep abreast of the information, but most importantly figure out what news is worth paying attention to, and what news should be filtered out. Keeping a sharp eye on earnings reports and fundamental company data can play a big part in picking the right stocks for the portfolio. Once the numbers have been crunched, investors should be able to see things a little bit clearer and know what the general feel for the stock is. Of course there will be stocks that look good after thorough examination but still fail to perform as expected.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Stratus Properties Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRS)’s ROIC is 0.009853. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.015452 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 2.446537. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

The Q.i. Value of Stratus Properties Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRS) is 59. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Stratus Properties Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRS) is -0.029875.

Shareholder Yield

We also note that Stratus Properties Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRS) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.002944 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.37707. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

MF Rank

Stratus Properties Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRS) has a current MF Rank of 11099. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

PI

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Stratus Properties Inc. (NasdaqGS:STRS) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.04704. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.90016, the 24 month is 0.95604, and the 36 month is 1.20416. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.08907, the 3 month is 1.0482, and the 1 month is currently 1.08658.

Investors who are able to wipe the slate clean and take a fresh look at a certain stock may be able to make more informed decisions that will hopefully lead to increased profits in the long-term. Figuring out when to sell an underperforming stock may end up being just as important as figuring out which stocks to buy. As the stock market continues to trade near record levels, investors will be closely following trading action heading into the latter half of the year. With many stocks reaching new highs, investors may need to make sure that they aren’t getting too overconfident with trades. When a few winning trades are strung together, investors may feel like they have the Midas touch and they can do no wrong. Nobody knows for sure how long stocks will stay in favor with investors. Keeping track of the portfolio’s contents can help when quick decisions need to be made. There may come a time when the tide turns and making a winning trade may seem impossible. Investors might want to have a plan in place in case of a sudden major market downturn. Keeping the portfolio stable during periods of market uncertainty may help prepare for unforeseen events in the future. Although there are many market enthusiasts that think the bull run may be on its last legs, there are just as many who believe that the best is yet to come, and there is much more room for stocks to climb.

