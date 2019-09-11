Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A123890) Slope Reading Heads To -14.36016 on The Dial

Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A123890) shares currently have a 125/250 day adjusted slope average of -14.36016. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). This indicator is useful in helping find shares that have been on a consistent upward direction over the past six months to a year. Generally speaking, the higher the 125/250 value the better as this would indicate a consistent increase closely correlates to the actual stock price.

As earnings season kicks into high gear, investors may be analyzing the numbers and trying to decide what to do next. Investors may be choosing to buy companies that have a proven track record of solid earnings growth. Other investors may be looking to spot the diamonds in the rough that haven’t necessarily broken out yet. It may be wise to research companies that continually string together superior quarters. One great quarter or one horrible quarter may not provide enough information to justify either a buy or a sell. Many investors will look deeper into the numbers for companies that produce much wider surprise factors than expected. This may occur on either end of the dial with a beat or a miss. Earnings reports also have the ability to cause severe stock price fluctuations. Some traders will look to catch some profits while others may stay on the bench until the dust has cleared.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.025867 for Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A123890). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A123890)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at -1405.431796.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A123890) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.96092 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.533596. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -0.22673. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd.’s ND to MV current stands at 1.285603. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investor Target Weight

Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A123890) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.03740 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 22.102700 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 2.18257 for Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A123890). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.00000 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.00000 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

With the stock market still reaching new heights, investors may be wondering how long the good times will keep rolling. It may be tempting to sell some winners to lock in profits at these levels. Of course, nobody can predict how long the market run will continue, but having a plan in place for the possibility of a downturn might be well worth it. Investors may want to regularly check the balance of the portfolio. There might be a few names in the portfolio that have recently taken off to the upside. This may disturb the equilibrium of the portfolio. Investors may need to be prepared to shuffle some profits into other sectors in order to stay in balance. Being able to ride out unexpected spikes or dips may involve keeping a regular watch on economic data and the overall stability of global markets. Investors who are able to avoid panic selling may be able to more efficiently analyze the data necessary to make informed decisions. Having a cool and collected approach may end up being one of the most important traits that the average investor could develop. Finding the proper methods to stay patient when the markets are in a frenzy might just help the investor ride out extended periods of flux and uncertainty.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 2.18963. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.24767 and lastly sales growth was -0.11243.

Korea Asset In Trust Co., Ltd. (KOSE:A123890) of the Real Estate Investment Trusts sector closed the recent session at 3355.000000 with a market value of $318043.

Many individuals strive to become successful stock market traders. In reality, it can be very difficult for the average trader to stay afloat during the process of learning all the ins and outs the market. Of course there will always be those who happen to get lucky and end up making a lot of money in the stock market with little knowledge. There will also be a number of people who never experience any type of success trading the stock market. Learning how to properly manage risk and keep emotions in check may be two of the more important aspects of trading the equity market. Although there may be a trading strategy that works for one individual, it may not produce the same results when employed by another individual.