Kobach Explains Why He Turned Down Immigration Adviser Job

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 8:20 am

Kris Kobach said he declined an immigration adviser’s post at Homeland Security because it did not carry enough clout to solve the crisis at the southern border.

His comments came in an interview with The former Kansas secretary of state said only a White House “czar”-style post would carry enough weight to achieve President Donald Trump’s goals at the border.

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli has been selected by Trump to fill the undefined advisory role at Homeland Security, the Times noted.

reported that Kobach had set conditions for accepting any czar-like role, including having access to a government jet 24 hours a day, an office in the West Wing, and an assurance of being made secretary of Homeland Security by November.

Kobach said he turned down the adviser's job because he was concerned he couldn’t cut through the bureaucracy.

“It’s something that requires the White House to be directly engaged and moving the chess pieces on the table very quickly,” he said. “A subordinate official at any one of those agencies isn’t going to be able to get it done.”