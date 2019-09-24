Kinder Morgan (KMI.IX) Moving Averages Under a Watchful Eye

Kinder Morgan (KMI.IX) shares are being monitored by traders as the TEMA is gaining upward momentum, signifying a potential uptrend for the name. The Triple Exponential Moving Average or TEMA, is a technical indicator that was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in the “Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities” magazine in 1994. As Mulloy explains in his original article, “the definition of TEMA1 is not a ‘simple’ triple EMA, but rather a composite of a single, double and triple EMAs, which eliminates the lag when there is a trend.” The indicator can be used for smoothing price data, as well as for smoothing other indicators.

Investors often closely follow fundamental and technical data. Even with all the evidence, it can be tough to determine if the economy and the markets are preparing for a whole new breakout run. With the recent trend resulting in a series of new all-time record highs, investors will have to put the pieces together to try and gauge how long the second longest bull market in history will continue. Some professionals are still wondering if the next recession is looming, and if a bear market is right around the corner. Investors commonly strive to locate the highest probability of success. The next goal may be to capitalize on what could become the most interesting part of the record bull market. Investors will most likely be concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, which may offer a better idea as to how successful the strategies will be heading into the second half of the year and beyond.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might also want to check out the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Kinder Morgan (KMI.IX) is currently sitting at 0.32. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Kinder Morgan (KMI.IX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -5.61. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Kinder Morgan (KMI.IX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 127.90. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Kinder Morgan (KMI.IX) is 12.59. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 19.41, the 50-day is 20.43, and the 7-day is sitting at 20.66. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Investors often struggle with keeping their emotions in check when approaching the stock market. New investors can have a tendency to sell off winners too quick as well as hold onto losers for way too long. Some will argue that it is never a bad thing to take profits when they are on the table, but this can leave the investor with a large amount of regret if the stock continues to surge after selling. On the other end, investors may hold onto losers for way too long hoping for a bounce back. Holding out for better days can lead to even more exaggerated losses that can leave the investor with an even bigger feeling of regret. Battling to keep emotions separated from important investing decisions can be a big plus for investors over the long haul. Of course, this idea is easier to preach and much harder to follow.