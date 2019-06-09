Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) – Fast Growth Play with Potential Stock Upside

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) have been experiencing an accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past 5 years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 46.50% and sales growth of 44.40%.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of -115.50% for next year and have a $27.40 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $20.74.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)‘s stock was 14.14%. Over the last week of the month, it was 0.92%, -0.77% over the last quarter, and 7.46% for the past six months.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

When a company shows a steady upwards earnings trend, it is a good indicator that the company will dominate companies with a more volatile earnings trend. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s EPS is 1.02. Last year, their EPS growth was 124.80% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 46.50%. Analysts are predicting Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.’s stock to grow -115.50% over the next year and 8.00% over the next five.

