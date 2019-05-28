Kellyanne: Pelosi Treats Me Like I‘m Her Maid

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 6:20 am

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway hit out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday, saying the congresswoman “treats everybody like they’re her staff.”

Conway told on Thursday that after President Donald Trump abruptly ended a planned meeting with Democrats, she offered to meet with Pelosi, only to be rebuffed.

“She said … 'I talk to the president, I don’t talk to staff,'” Conway said. “You know, let’s face it, she’s the sixth-most-rich member of Congress. She treats everybody like they’re her staff.”

Although Pelosi is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, Fox News notes that her actual ranking depends on how that wealth is calculated.

“She treats me like I’m either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist and I’m not. And I said to her ‘How very pro-woman of you’ … she’s not very pro-woman.”

Pelosi declined to comment on Conway’s remarks while speaking to reporters later on Thursday.

"I'm not going to talk about her. I responded as the speaker of the House to the [president]. Other conversations people want to have among themselves is up to them," she said.