Keeping Up on Capital Strength ETF FT (FTCS)’s Technicals: Where to From Here?

Capital Strength ETF FT (FTCS)’s Aroon Up level has reached above the key level of 70, indicating a strong upward trend for the security.

The Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar Chande in 1995. Aroon is used to measure the presence and strength of trends. Aroon can be drawn either as two lines, the Aroon Up and Aroon Down. The Aroon Up and Aroon Down lines oscillate between 0 and 100.

Aroon Up for a given time period is calculated by determining how much time (on a percentage basis) elapsed between the start of the time period and the point at which the highest closing price during that time period occurred. Aroon Up will be 100 when the instrument is setting new highs for the period. Conversely, Aroon Up will be 0 if the instrument has continually dropped throughout the period. Aroon Down is calculated in a similar manner, expect looking for lows as opposed to highs.

Turning to some additional technical indicators, at the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Capital Strength ETF FT (FTCS) is standing at 17.63. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Capital Strength ETF FT (FTCS) is sitting at 174.41. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Capital Strength ETF FT (FTCS) have a 7-day moving average of 56.92. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 59.95, the 7-day stands at 69.82, and the 3-day is sitting at 86.99.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

