K92 Mining Inc (KNTNF) Aroon Oscillator Trickles Downward

K92 Mining Inc (KNTNF) shares are under watch as the Aroon Oscillator is showing a negative trend building. The Aroon indicator, popularized by technician Tushar Chande, can be used to determine a likely direction for a particular market on several different time frames. It can be used in forex, stock or commodity markets. Since Chande began discussing the indicator in 1995, it has been demonstrated to be effective, but remains less widely used than other indicators. A reading above zero means that Aroon-Up is greater than Aroon-Down, which implies that prices are making new highs more recently than new lows. Conversely, readings below zero indicate that Aroon-Down is greater than Aroon-Up. This implies that prices are recording new lows more recently than new highs. As you can see, the Aroon Oscillator is either going to be positive or negative the vast majority of the time. This makes interpretation straight-forward. Time and price favor an uptrend when the indicator is positive and a downtrend when the indicator is negative. A positive or negative threshold can be used to define the strength of the trend. For example, a surge above +50 would reflect a strong upside move, while a plunge below -50 would indicate a strong downside move.

Investors often closely follow fundamental and technical data. Even with all the evidence, it can be tough to determine if the economy and the markets are preparing for a whole new breakout run. With the recent trend resulting in a series of new all-time record highs, investors will have to put the pieces together to try and gauge how long the second longest bull market in history will continue. Some professionals are still wondering if the next recession is looming, and if a bear market is right around the corner. Investors commonly strive to locate the highest probability of success. The next goal may be to capitalize on what could become the most interesting part of the record bull market. Investors will most likely be concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, which may offer a better idea as to how successful the strategies will be heading into the second half of the year and beyond.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for K92 Mining Inc (KNTNF) is 40.08. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points.

K92 Mining Inc (KNTNF) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -52.50. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 38.73, the 7-day stands at 34.44, and the 3-day is sitting at 37.71.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 1.14, and the 50-day is 1.68. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. K92 Mining Inc (KNTNF)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -58.25. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

Investors often struggle with keeping their emotions in check when approaching the stock market. New investors can have a tendency to sell off winners too quick as well as hold onto losers for way too long. Some will argue that it is never a bad thing to take profits when they are on the table, but this can leave the investor with a large amount of regret if the stock continues to surge after selling. On the other end, investors may hold onto losers for way too long hoping for a bounce back. Holding out for better days can lead to even more exaggerated losses that can leave the investor with an even bigger feeling of regret. Battling to keep emotions separated from important investing decisions can be a big plus for investors over the long haul. Of course, this idea is easier to preach and much harder to follow.