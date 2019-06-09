K3 Business Technology Group Plc (KBT.L)’s Stock Drops -1.41% For Week

K3 Business Technology Group Plc (KBT.L) has ended the week in the red, yielding negative results for the shares at they ticked -1.41%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -0.01% over the past 4-weeks, -9.92% over the past half year and 26.74% over the past full year.

For the novice investor, the stock market can sometimes be a scary place. Many investors may be ready to jump into the ring, but they might not have the proper training. Finding a stock market strategy that puts the investor on the winning side is not an easy task. There is a plentiful amount of information regarding the equity market. Knowing what information to focus on can be the key to sustained success. Investors who are able to sift through the noise and stick to a sturdy stock picking plan, may be in a much better position when tough portfolio decisions need to be made. Many investors will instinctually want to jump in to a stock that has taken off running. Sometimes this may work out positively, but it can also lead to significant losses and second guessing. If all the proper research is completed, investors may feel more at ease with their selections going forward. Of course there will be times when the research does not turn into expected profits, but knowing how to let go of those stocks may help the investor in the long run.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 46.55, the 7-day is at 44.27, and the 3-day is spotted at 36.43 for K3 Business Technology Group Plc (KBT.L).

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of K3 Business Technology Group Plc (KBT.L). The current 50-day Moving Average is 221.59, the 200-day Moving Average is 218.98, and the 7-day is noted at 220.88. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. K3 Business Technology Group Plc (KBT.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -81.82. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for K3 Business Technology Group Plc (KBT.L) is 16.51. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

There are various factors to examine when looking at what spurs growth in the stock market. Many investors will monitor macro-economic factors that influence the price of shares. Some of these factors include the overall condition of the economy and market sentiment. Following the macro factors, investors may employ a top down approach when viewing the equity markets. This may include starting with a sector poised for growth and filtering down to specific stock that meet the investor’s criteria. Another way to approach the stock market is to view the micro-economic factors that influence stocks. This may include studying company profits, news, and the competence of overall management. Investors will often try to piece together all the different information available in order to select stocks that will have a positive impact on the long-term strength of the portfolio.